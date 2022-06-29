Historic Fort Wayne is open for the 2022 season

DETROIT – You can explore the historic Fort Wayne as they have opened up for the 2022 season.

History buffs can roam the fort every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are guided walking tours on Saturdays that cost $8 per person from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guided tours will start on July 2.

For those interested, reservations are required and can be booked 24 hours in advance. To secure a spot, email historicfortwayne@detroitmi.gov and have “HFW Tour” in the subject line.

Parking is free on site, and the fort will be open to visitors until Oct. 29.

In addition to the tours, the Vintage Base Ball team, the Early Risers, is back with a few games at the fort. According to The Historic Fort Wayne Coalition, the Early Risers have been Fort Wayne’s baseball team since 2009.

Early Risers vs. Dexter Date: July 17 Time: 1 p.m.

Multiple team tournament Date: July 23 Time: 11 a.m.-3p.m.

Early Risers vs. Northville Date: July 23 Time: 1 p.m.

Early Risers vs. Brooklyn Date: Sept. 18 Time: TBD



For more information on the fort and its history, head over to www.historicfortwaynecoalition.com.