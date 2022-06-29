Madison Heights man charged for stealing from cars throughout Royal Oak, police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Madison Heights man has been charged for stealing items from cars throughout Royal Oak, police said.

Corey Lee Rashada, 24, of Madison Heights, was arrested at 4:34 a.m. June 22 after police learned someone had been stealing items from vehicles in the 1000 block of Cherokee Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials believe Rashada is responsible for “numerous larcenies from vehicles throughout the city.”

Police said they found Rashada in the area of 11 Mile Road and Stephenson Highway. They said he tried to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

A “large amount of stolen property” was recovered, according to Royal Oak police. They said that property was traced back to vehicles that had been broken into around the city.

Ad

Rashada was formally arraigned Friday (June 24) at 44th District Court. He is charged with five counts of stealing/receiving a financial transaction device, one count of uttering and publishing, one count of resisting and obstructing a peace officer, and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property.

Officials said Rashada has prior convictions for receiving and concealing stolen property, stealing/retaining a financial transaction device, and unlawful driving away of an automobile.

He is being held on $50,000 bond, no 10%.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.