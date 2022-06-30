Free course will help Metro Detroit women re-enter the workforce

Southfield, Mich. – A free four-week course, aimed at women who are ready to return to the workforce, will be offered this July to help with any income concerns families may be experiencing with rising inflation.

Gesher Human Services is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people across Metro Detroit lead more stable and fulfilling lives through career mobility, behavior health programs, and residential services that support the community by strengthening the individual.

The “Women to Work” course will begin on July 14, with an in-person informational meeting at the organization’s headquarters. The program will be held during eight sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting on July 19.

This course is aimed to help women in their transition back to the workforce. Research by The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data showed that people felt their households’ current financial situation had deteriorated noticeably in May; they also felt they would be worse off a year from now.

Director of Business and Career Services, Jason Charnas, said “Any woman who has been out of the workforce for a while but is now concerned about her or her family’s finances, can gain invaluable employment-related support through “Women to Work”. Modern tools in job searching, expert help in resume writing and networking and even stress management are all available to help metro Detroit women get the job they need and deserve, to help their families cope with current high inflation.”

This summer’s “Women to Work” course will offer:

in-depth vocational assessment;

employment-related group counseling and emotional support;

information and referrals to support services;

help with networking, resume writing & interviewing;

financial management advice; and

stress management.

After the course’s completion, participants will continue to receive ongoing support including advice on career steps, other training opportunities, salary negotiations, and more. Since this program started in the ‘80s, it has changed thousands of Metro Detroit women’s lives, giving them vital tools to land a job quickly.

For more information on “Women to Work” or to register for the program, email the Women to Work Coordinator, Judy Richmond at 248-233-4232 or email her at jrichmond@jvshumanservices.org