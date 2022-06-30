Morning 4: What to know about construction in Michigan for holiday weekend

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Your Michigan road construction guide for holiday weekend

f you’re hitting the road in Michigan this holiday weekend, your construction headache could find some relief.

MDOT says it will be lifting lane restrictions on more than 62% of its road and bridge projects statewide to help ease traffic through the Fourth of July holiday.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, July 1, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 100 out of 162 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

1st monkeypox case in Metro Detroit

Michigan health officials confirmed the first probable case of monkeypox in the state on Wednesday.

The case was detected in a person from Oakland County. MDHHS is awaiting confirmation from lab testing at the CDC. The individual is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public. MDHHS is working with local health departments to notify any close contacts.

Since the beginning of the current global outbreak, 5,115 cases have been confirmed in 51 countries, including the United States. The CDC reports that there are 306 confirmed cases in 27 states and D.C.

Former Governor Rick Snyder to appear in court in Flint water case today

The criminal probe into the Flint Water Crisis may have hit a brick wall, but the civil case is ongoing.

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is expected to plead the fifth in federal court Thursday. Thursday’s hearing in an ongoing civil case dealing with the Flint water crisis will be live-streamed in a break from what is typically out of federal courts.

Gun shop named in new Oxford High School shooting lawsuit

There’s a new lawsuit filed in the Oxford High School shooting, and this one is different because of who is involved in it.

The parents of a student who was shot are suing the district and the gun shop that sold the gun to the alleged shooter, officials say.

This is the seventh federal lawsuit filed against the district. But it is the first time we’ve seen the gun shop. They’re alleging several crimes, but it depends on whether the gun shop knew that James Crumbley intended to give the gun he was buying to his son, who was not legally allowed to own it.

