Trenton couple says robbers held them at gunpoint while they stole new puppy, locksmith equipment

ROMULUS, Mich. – A couple from Trenton said robbers held them at gunpoint outside a Romulus apartment complex while they stole their new puppy -- but that wasn’t the main thing they were after.
The couple was there for a locksmith job. The robbers stole a tablet Jason uses to quickly make a new car key.
Jason and Amber said they each had guns pointed at them when they arrived at the Gateway Townhomes complex in Romulus at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 29) night.
“This was a total set up,” Jason said.
When they arrived to do the locksmith job, two men with hoods jumped out with guns.
“Somebody ran around behind me and stuck a gun into my side,” Jason said. “I didn’t know at the time, but at the same time somebody had a gun in my wife’s face.”
Amber was in the front seat of the van with the puppy in her lap.
“I begged them. I said, ‘please don’t take my dog. Please,’” Amber said.
They have only had their French bulldog/Boston terrier mix for three weeks.
“It’s just traumatizing,” Amber said. “He was our baby.”
The robbery happened in a dead-end street in the Gateway Townhomes in Romulus while children played in the yards nearby.
He said the robbers were after a tablet he uses to make a new car key quickly.
