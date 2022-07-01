Business owner devastated after stolen SUV crashes into building in Eastpointe

A beauty salon in Eastpointe is hoping to bounce back after a stolen SUV crashes into the building. It happened early Monday (June 27) morning between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. at Kim’s Hair Care on east Eight Mile Road. You can see all the damage left behind from the crash in the video player above.

DETROIT – A beauty salon in Eastpointe is hoping to bounce back after a stolen SUV crashes into the building.

It happened early Monday (June 27) morning between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. at Kim’s Hair Care on east Eight Mile Road.

It happened early Monday (June 27) morning between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. at Kim's Hair Care on east Eight Mile Road.

The beauty salon was the result of a lot of hard work, and all that hard work came crashing down when an SUV barreled into the building.

“It really breaks my heart, you know,” said Kimberly McAfee

McAfee can’t help but question why someone would want to drive a stolen SUV into her business.

“I didn’t do anything wrong to anyone,” McAfee said. “So, I don’t know why anyone would want to do any harm to me and show me hate when I just show love.”

To make matters worse, the two people inside the car didn't break in to steal anything. Surveillance video shows the two culprits getting out and taking off just moments after the crash.

“I thought that was really evil,” McAfee said. “Just makes me feel like I have to really watch out because if someone would do something like that for no reason, who knows what they’re capable of.”

The damage was so severe that McAfee has now been reduced to working from home and the barbershop next door.

Barber Steadman Sims has had an up-close and personal view of the struggle McAfee is now going through.

“Man, it’s hurtful because you know people spend their hard-earned time and money to build something and take care of their family, and for just somebody to come and wreck it for no reason is messed up,” said Sims.

“I just feel like bad for them, really,” McAfee said. “I feel like they need help. I’ll be fine. This is just a little minor setback. Everything happens for a reason. It could be worse, you know.”

Thankfully no one was hurt. But McAfee says she’s exploring the options of changing locations as the investigation continues.