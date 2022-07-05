81º

New Detroit restaurant exploring traditional dishes, wine from Alpine Mountains

Alpino Detroit set to open later this year

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – If you are an adventurous person and on a budget, a new restaurant coming to Corktown might be right up your alley.

Alpino Detroit is set to give food lovers an authentic experience with traditional dishes and wines from the Alpine Mountains. The restaurant will be opening in the former location of Lady of the House, a restaurant that closed last year.

The restaurant space is being brought back to life by Detroit native David Richter.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Detroit, opening a restaurant in the city my heart never left. The culinary scene was being talked about in the cities I was living in, inspiring me to come home and be part of the growth,” Richter said in a press release.

The press release states that the meals offered on the menu are inspired by traditional dishes from Austria, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland -- all countries that are along the Alpine Mountains. There will also be a list of European-style beers and cocktails.

Alpino is set to open during the winter of this year.

