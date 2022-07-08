Prosecutors open investigation into whether Kwame Kilpatrick is paying $1.7 he owes Detroit, IRS

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s name is back on a federal court docket after prosecutors opened an investigation into whether he’s been paying the nearly $2 million he owes to the city and the IRS.

Kilpatrick still owes $1.7 million in restitution after he was convicted on federal racketeering charges in 2013. He was found guilty of using nonprofits as his personal ATMs.

The investigation is a routine part of cases like Kilpatrick’s, a spokesperson from the United States Attorney’s Office said. Local 4 tried to reach Kilpatrick, but there was no attorney information listed on the filing.

Kilpatrick and his wife are listed as the founders of Movemental Ministries in Georgia. The company’s last video was posted Friday morning on Instagram, less than a day after the investigation was filed.

The Kilpatricks also recently started a fundraiser online, reportedly asking for $8,000 donations to buy a house in a gated community in Orlando, Florida. That request is no longer on the site.

Kilpatrick has also started to sell copies of his book. In that book, he described himself as being “chained like a wild animal” while in prison.

There are reports that Kilpatrick hasn’t yet paid back any of the money he owes the city of Detroit, which is around $800,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office wasn’t able to confirm how much, if any, money he’s given back.

Local 4 called Kilpatrick’s ministry on Friday, but we were told he was unavailable.