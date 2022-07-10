14-year-old girl fatally shot in Detroit apartment, police say

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Detroit apartment complex Sunday morning.

According to officials, a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed around 4:10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive.

The Detroit Police Department said that a group of teenagers were inside the apartment complex where a teenage boy had a gun that accidentally went off.

Officials state that the teenagers fled the scene.

