14-year-old girl fatally shot in Detroit apartment, police say

According to officials the accidental shooting happened early Sunday morning

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Detroit apartment complex Sunday morning.

According to officials, a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed around 4:10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive.

The Detroit Police Department said that a group of teenagers were inside the apartment complex where a teenage boy had a gun that accidentally went off.

Officials state that the teenagers fled the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

