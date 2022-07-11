13-year-old boy charged in fatal shooting 14-year-old girl in Detroit apartment

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced a manslaughter charge against a 13-year-old boy for fatally shooting a 14-year-old girl in a Detroit apartment on Sunday.

According to officials, a handgun was being passed around a group of teenagers in an apartment on 100 Riverfront Drive around 4 a.m. During that time, the 13-year-old took the gun, pointed and fired multiple times at the 14-year-old. Police have confirmed that the gun used was stolen from Eastpointe.

Previous report: 14-year-old girl fatally shot in Detroit apartment, police say

The group of teenagers that were at the crime scene fled, leaving the victim behind.

Detroit police officers pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The 13-year-old has been charged with one count of manslaughter aimed with intent but without malice and a count of a felony firearm.

The preteen’s hearing was held on Monday, and he was given a $10,000 bond. The teen has not been identified by name.

This crime is still under investigation.