14-year-old accused of shooting 12-year-old with gun pulled from under go-kart seat in Detroit

DETROIT – A 14-year-old boy is accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy with a gun he pulled from underneath a go-kart seat in Detroit, police said.

Officials said the two boys, both from Detroit, were playing with a go-kart around 2:25 p.m. Sunday (July 10) in the area of Alcoy Avenue and Fairmount Drive on the city’s east side.

The 14-year-old was pushing the 12-year-old in the go-kart when he tried to retrieve a handgun from underneath the seat, according to authorities.

While he was grabbing the gun, the teenager fired it once, striking the other boy in the calf, police said.

The 12-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

On Monday, the 14-year-old was charged as a juvenile with one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.

He had a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon and was given a $7,500 bond, or 10%. He was placed on house arrest, authorities said.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. July 25.