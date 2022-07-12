Metro Detroiters protest firearm store that sold gun used to kill Detroit officer

Elected officials joined protesters demanding an ATF review of Action Impact Firearms & Training Center after a gun was purchased at the store that killed Officer Loren Courts.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Metro Detroiters gathered at a gun store in Eastpointe to protest gun violence after a Detroit officer was killed last week.

Demonstrators were also protesting to demand that state legislators remove laws that prevented areas from regulating firearms and possibly renew the assault weapons ban.

