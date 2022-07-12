81º

Metro Detroiters protest firearm store that sold gun used to kill Detroit officer

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Elected officials joined protesters demanding an ATF review of Action Impact Firearms & Training Center after a gun was purchased at the store that killed Officer Loren Courts.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Metro Detroiters gathered at a gun store in Eastpointe to protest gun violence after a Detroit officer was killed last week.

Demonstrators were also protesting to demand that state legislators remove laws that prevented areas from regulating firearms and possibly renew the assault weapons ban.

