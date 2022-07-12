Morning 4: Poll shows Michigan voters split on charging Trump in Jan. 6 investigation -- and other news

FILE - A video of former President Donald Trump speaking during a rally near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown as committee members from left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., look on, during a public hearing of the House select committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on Jan. 6 hearings, Trump charges, state of democracy

Most Michigan voters are paying attention to the Jan. 6 hearings being held in Washington, but more are split on possible criminal charges for former President Donald Trump, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

The July 2022 survey found that most voters, regardless of party affiliation, feel that democracy is under attack, though voters have different ideas of who is doing the biggest damage.

See the survey results here.

Michigan man charters boat without license, lies to Coast Guard before boat catches fire on lake, feds say

A Michigan man who was told to stop chartering his 39-foot boat because he didn’t have any licenses to do so lied to the Coast Guard before eventually needing to be towed back to land when his boat caught fire in the middle of a lake, authorities said.

Ad

A criminal complaint against Benjamin Michael Jones was unsealed June 29, 2022, and accuses him of willfully and knowingly violating the terms of an order from the Captain of the Port.

Read the report here.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Hank’s 10 can’t-miss deals

Local 4′s Hank Winchester reports: Happy Amazon Prime Day!

I hope you’re ready to save big because the deals are huge. I’m in the market for a TV and have been waiting for today to make my move. Anyone have a Smart TV they love? Let me know because it can be overwhelming with so many models and deals on the market.

A few things I hope you will remember:

Be safe online. Scammers will be looking for you online.

Make sure you’re on the real Amazon website -- sometimes a pop up ad can take you to another fake page.

Use a credit card over a debit card -- it offers more protection.

And, price compare! Many stores are offering big deals to take your attention away from Amazon. Target and Best Buy have hundreds of items slashed more than 50% off right now!

Ad

Okay, enough chit chat!

Here are some of the deals I already spotted on Amazon.

Michigan men schedule sex meetings with Oakland County deputies posing as young girl online, police say

Three Michigan men were arrested after they agreed to meet with a girl under 16 years old for sex at a motel in Oakland County, only to find out deputies were posing as the girl online, officials said.

Learn more here.