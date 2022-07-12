Police searching for missing 49-year-old woman who was last seen at Detroit casino

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 49-year-old woman who was last seen on July 10, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Gwendolyn Phillips reportedly left her residency to drop off a family member at MGM Grand Detroit casino located on the 1700 block of Third Avenue.

Details Gwendolyn Phillips Age 49 Height 5′3″ Weight 160 lbs Hair Short blonde hair Eyes Blue Clothes Brown and purple shirt with blue jeans

Phillips’ daughter says her mother has Bipolar and Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 3rd precinct at 313-596-1301.

