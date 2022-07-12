Police searching for missing 49-year-old woman who was last seen at Detroit casino

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 49-year-old woman who was last seen on July 10, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Gwendolyn Phillips reportedly left her residency to drop off a family member at MGM Grand Detroit casino located on the 1700 block of Third Avenue.
|Details
|Gwendolyn Phillips
|Age
|49
|Height
|5′3″
|Weight
|160 lbs
|Hair
|Short blonde hair
|Eyes
|Blue
|Clothes
|Brown and purple shirt with blue jeans
Phillips’ daughter says her mother has Bipolar and Schizophrenia.
Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 3rd precinct at 313-596-1301.
