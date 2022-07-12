81º

Police searching for missing 49-year-old woman who was last seen at Detroit casino

Phillips was last seen on July 10, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Gwendolyn Phillips (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 49-year-old woman who was last seen on July 10, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Gwendolyn Phillips reportedly left her residency to drop off a family member at MGM Grand Detroit casino located on the 1700 block of Third Avenue.

DetailsGwendolyn Phillips
Age49
Height5′3″
Weight160 lbs
HairShort blonde hair
EyesBlue
ClothesBrown and purple shirt with blue jeans

Phillips’ daughter says her mother has Bipolar and Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 3rd precinct at 313-596-1301.

