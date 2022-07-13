Woman killed, man hurt when truck crosses center line, causes head-on crash in Novi, police say

The scene of a fatal July 13, 2022, crash on Novi Road in Novi.

NOVI, Mich. – A woman was killed and a man was injured Wednesday when one truck crossed the center line and struck another truck head-on in Novi, police said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning (July 13) on Novi Road between 13 Mile and Old Novi roads, according to authorities.

Two trucks were heading in opposite directions on Novi Road when one of them crossed the center line and caused a head-on collision, officials said.

A woman was killed in the crash, according to police. A man was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

The road was shut down while police investigate the crash.

A truck involved in a fatal July 13, 2022, crash on Novi Road in Novi. (WDIV)

