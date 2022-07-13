74º

Local News

Woman killed, man hurt when truck crosses center line, causes head-on crash in Novi, police say

Two trucks involved in head-on collision, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Novi, Oakland County, Local, Car Crash, Crash, Novi Road, Old Novi Road, 13 Mile Road
The scene of a fatal July 13, 2022, crash on Novi Road in Novi. (WDIV)

NOVI, Mich. – A woman was killed and a man was injured Wednesday when one truck crossed the center line and struck another truck head-on in Novi, police said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning (July 13) on Novi Road between 13 Mile and Old Novi roads, according to authorities.

Two trucks were heading in opposite directions on Novi Road when one of them crossed the center line and caused a head-on collision, officials said.

A woman was killed in the crash, according to police. A man was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

The road was shut down while police investigate the crash.

A truck involved in a fatal July 13, 2022, crash on Novi Road in Novi. (WDIV)
A truck involved in a fatal July 13, 2022, crash on Novi Road in Novi. (WDIV)
The scene of a fatal July 13, 2022, crash on Novi Road in Novi. (WDIV)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email