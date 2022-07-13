What police say caused head-on Novi crash that killed Waterford Township woman

The scene of a fatal July 13, 2022, crash on Novi Road in Novi.

NOVI, Mich. – Police have released more details about what happened during a head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man injured in Novi.

The crash happened Wednesday morning (July 13) on Novi Road between 13 Mile and Old Novi roads, according to authorities.

Police said a 25-year-old man was driving a truck north on Novi Road, just south of 13 Mile Road.

He failed to navigate a curve in the road and crashed head-on into a truck that was traveling south on Novi Road, according to authorities.

The southbound truck was being driven by a 55-year-old Waterford Township woman, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Ad

Police said the 25-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

A truck involved in a fatal July 13, 2022, crash on Novi Road in Novi. (WDIV)