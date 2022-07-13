What police say caused head-on Novi crash that killed Waterford Township woman

NOVI, Mich. – Police have released more details about what happened during a head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man injured in Novi.
The crash happened Wednesday morning (July 13) on Novi Road between 13 Mile and Old Novi roads, according to authorities.
Police said a 25-year-old man was driving a truck north on Novi Road, just south of 13 Mile Road.
He failed to navigate a curve in the road and crashed head-on into a truck that was traveling south on Novi Road, according to authorities.
The southbound truck was being driven by a 55-year-old Waterford Township woman, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
Police said the 25-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.
Authorities are still investigating the crash.