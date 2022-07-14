Gunman arrested after shooting man with shotgun in Flat Rock, fleeing police, crashing into weeds

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A gunman was taken into custody after he injured another man with a shotgun in Flat Rock, led police on a chase, and eventually crashed into high weeds while trying to get onto I-75, officials said.

Flat Rock police received a call around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday (July 12) from someone who said a man was running around the 24000 block of Chippewa Drive firing a shotgun. A second caller said someone had been injured in a shooting and requested an ambulance, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspected gunman leaving in a maroon Chevrolet pickup truck, they said. Police pursued the pickup as it left the Deerfield Estates, went onto Peters Road, continued east on Vreeland Road toward I-75, turned onto Hall Road, and then turned onto Gibraltar Road, according to officials.

The driver tried to get onto northbound I-75, but he lost control of the pickup and went into the high weeds, authorities said. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said they recovered a shotgun from inside the pickup.

A 55-year-old shooting victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The 52-year-old gunman was also taken to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to authorities.

Officers continue to investigate.