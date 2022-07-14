Charges filed after man breaks into Flat Rock home, shoots man with shotgun, fires at ex-girlfriend

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A 52-year-old Lincoln Park man has been charged after firing a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend and shooting another man in Flat Rock, prosecutors said.

William Antosz is accused of shooting a 55-year-old man and shooting at his 55-year-old ex-girlfriend after breaking into their home. The woman was not injured and the man is expected to be OK.

The shooting happened at 7:46 p.m. on July 12 in the 24080 block of Chippewa Drive. Police were called to the area on the reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police said they saw Antosz fleeing the scene. Officers pursued Antosz and after a brief chase they took him into custody at Gibraltar Road and I-75.

Police said Antosz chased the man out of the home and fired the shotgun again, striking him in the back. The victim was transported to a hospital by the Flat Rock Fire Department.

Antosz has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, one count of first-degree home invasion and one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding.

