Morning 4: Police find cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, meth, firearms amid drug bust at Muskegon home -- and more top stories

Drugs and weapons found during the June 15, 2022, search of a home on Letart Avenue in Muskegon (WOOD-TV)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, meth, assault rifles, shotgun found during Michigan drug bust, MSP says

Police said they found cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, assault rifles, a shotgun, pistols, and other drug equipment during a massive bust at a home in Muskegon.

Woman helps others file 35 fraudulent claims to steal Michigan COVID unemployment money, feds say

A Detroit woman took a job as a Michigan unemployment insurance examiner and helped a group of others file more than 35 fraudulent claims and steal thousands in COVID unemployment benefits, official said.

Mother arrested in cold case death of Michigan ‘Baby Garnet’ 25 years ago

A Wyoming woman has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to face arraignment in the death 25 years ago of a baby found discarded in the waste pit of an outhouse, authorities said Wednesday.

Man brutally beaten after attacker kicks in his door on Detroit’s west side

He broke into a Detroit home in the early morning hours, armed with a tree branch.

The man who lives there says he was sleeping when he was suddenly attacked inside his own home on Detroit’s west side.

