Blake’s annual Lavender Market festival begins Friday in Armada

ARMADA, Mich. – Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill will be hosting its annual Lavender Market festival this weekend.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 15; Saturday, July 16; and Sunday, July 17.

Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of lavender-related activities and shop a number of vendors, with many selling lavender and lavender inspired items.

Tickets to the event are $12 per person, though children aged 10 and under are free.

Officials say admission to the festival will include:

Access to 200+ artisans featuring handcrafted products;

Free classes, speakers and demonstrations on topics such as natural wellness, aromatherapy, farming and gardening, benefits of local honey and more;

DIY make and take workshops with real lavender;

Free children’s activity tent;

U-pick lavender, fruits and vegetables;

Free train ride to the lavender field;

Lavender-infused food and drinks including lavender lemonade, ice cream, cupcakes, donuts and more; and

Free parking.

2022 Blake's Lavender Festival Map, courtesy of Blake's (Blake's Family of Companies)

For more information on the festival or to buy admission tickets, visit the Blake’s Lavender Market website right here.