Blake’s annual Lavender Market festival begins Friday in Armada

ARMADA, Mich. – Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill will be hosting its annual Lavender Market festival this weekend.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 15; Saturday, July 16; and Sunday, July 17.
Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of lavender-related activities and shop a number of vendors, with many selling lavender and lavender inspired items.
Tickets to the event are $12 per person, though children aged 10 and under are free.
Officials say admission to the festival will include:
- Access to 200+ artisans featuring handcrafted products;
- Free classes, speakers and demonstrations on topics such as natural wellness, aromatherapy, farming and gardening, benefits of local honey and more;
- DIY make and take workshops with real lavender;
- Free children’s activity tent;
- U-pick lavender, fruits and vegetables;
- Free train ride to the lavender field;
- Lavender-infused food and drinks including lavender lemonade, ice cream, cupcakes, donuts and more; and
- Free parking.
For more information on the festival or to buy admission tickets, visit the Blake’s Lavender Market website right here.