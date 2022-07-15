Morning 4: Worker dies after wood chipper falls on him in Troy -- and more top stories

The scene where a worker got pinned underneath a wood chipper on July 14, 2022, in Troy.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

45-year-old worker dies after being pinned under wood chipper in Troy, police say

A 45-year-old worker has died after he got pinned under a wood chipper Thursday in Troy, police said.

Man facing charges for touching employee in Rochester Hills, officials say

A Sterling Heights man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for his alleged behavior with a store employee in Rochester Hills.

Tailgating driver shoots man’s car after argument on freeway in Detroit

A driver who was tailgating a man on the freeway in Detroit fired at his car after they exchanged words, officials said.

Police have found the body of missing retired Detroit officer, sources say

Police have found the body of a missing retired Detroit police officer, sources confirm to Local 4.

Stephen Hodo had been missing since at least June 30, according to officials. His body was reportedly found Thursday (July 14) in a small wooded area at Stoepel Park at Outer Drive and Auburn Street.

