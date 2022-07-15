Mild Friday with rain chances at night, over the weekend in Metro Detroit

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Good Friday morning!

We are off to a great start after another pleasant sleeping night for those who kept those windows open. Temperatures are in the lower 60s closer to the city, but most of Metro Detroit is waking up to middle and upper 50s early on.

A little warm front is pushing through, bringing more warm air. But, the humidity is on hold.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:10 a.m.

We are smack-dab in the middle of July, and a heat wave is gradually moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with a few speed bumps along the way.

Today’s temps will be similar to yesterday, with highs in the low-to-middle 80s, and light winds moving S at 5-10 mph.

We will see a decent amount of sunshine through the morning before skies become partly sunny this afternoon, making for a pretty nice dry day Friday.

More and more cloud cover will be blowing off a cluster of storms well west of us, and it is a sign of change coming in Friday night. We should get through most of this evening before rain showers arrive in Metro Detroit late tonight and overnight into early Saturday.

Ad

Tonight’s sunset is at 9:08 p.m.

Saturday morning showers

Scattered showers will greet us on Saturday morning.

Our computer models are showing lingering showers possible through the lunch hour on Saturday. Your outdoor plans are in better shape through the afternoon.

Skies will become only partly sunny with high temps in the upper 70s to low and mid-80s. Our afternoon sky cover will be the determining factor for temperatures. Gentle winds will move SSE at 5-10 mph.

More rain chances Sunday

Rain and thundershowers will likely be more problematic on Sunday. Part of the problem is that the timing and rain potential is still uncertain.

Our data points to garden variety rain showers coming and going throughout the morning on Sunday. Expect some dry pockets, too, in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Then, more scattered rain and thundershowers will spread over Metro Detroit after 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. Keep a close eye on the interactive radar on our Local4Casters weather app.

Ad

The weekend temps would be much warmer if not for the clouds and showers. We will begin to feel warmer on Monday.

Warming temps next week

Skies will go from mostly to partly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. An isolated afternoon shower will be possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a degree or two north and south of 90 degrees, with humidity levels making it air you can wear. Yes, dangerous heat hits Michigan through the middle of next week. At least we’re ready for it.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.