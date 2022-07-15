Troy police arrest Lyft driver accused of driving drunk with passenger on board

TROY, Mich. – A Lyft driver was arrested in Troy earlier this month for driving while intoxicated, authorities reported Friday.

According to the Troy Police Department, a Detroit woman was pulled over at about 3:21 a.m. on July 2, while driving in the area of Rochester Road and Player Drive. Officials say the driver was seen making “multiple traffic violations.”

The 38-year-old woman reportedly told police that she was a Lyft driver, and was in the process of transporting a passenger to Rochester Hills. The Lyft driver admitted to police that she drank two bottles of beer before getting behind the wheel, officials said.

The driver reportedly agreed to perform several sobriety evaluations, but performed them poorly. She then agreed to a preliminary breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol level of .18% -- the legal limit is 0.08%. Police say the test results aligned with results from a chemical breath test conducted later on.

The driver was arrested and “issued a citation” for driving while intoxicated, police said.

The Lyft passenger in the vehicle at the time of the arrest was reportedly taken home safely by police.

