Delta flew 1,000 lost bags from London to Detroit after cancelled flights

A tug driver pushes a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 back from a gate, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Delta Air Lines said Wednesday, July 13, 2022, that it earned $735 million in the second quarter. Earnings per share fell short of Wall Street expectations, however, which the airline blamed on high fuel prices and more than 4,000 canceled flights in May and June. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A Delta plane with just lost luggage was flown from London to Detroit last week, and no, they didn’t fly first class.

Airlines have been working through cancellations, delays and lost luggage issues for several weeks, especially through the summer holiday seasons.

“Delta teams worked a creative solution to move delayed checked bags from London-Heathrow on July 11 after a regularly scheduled flight had to be canceled given airport passenger volume restrictions at Heathrow,” Delta said in a statement to Local 4.

“Delta flight 9888 from Heathrow to Delta’s Detroit hub flew 1,000 bags back to the U.S., where teams then forwarded the bags on to our customers.”

The bags flew in the designated area for baggage, not in first class. That would have been a sight to see.

Delta said the aircraft would have had to fly back to Detroit anyway, so the bags were added on to what would’ve been a “repositioning” flight.

Ad

The bags that arrived in Detroit were then forwarded onto other flights from Detroit Metro Airport to get to where they needed to go. So now you’re competing with fellow travelers -- and bags -- for bookings.