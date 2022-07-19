22-year-old arrested after cocaine, 3 guns, ammo found inside Macomb County home, deputies say

Guns, drugs, and cash found during a July 13, 2022, search in Washington Township.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old man was arrested last week after deputies said they found cocaine, an AK, a rifle, a handgun, and ammunition inside a Macomb County home.

Undercover deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said they executed a search warrant around 2 p.m. Wednesday (July 13) at a home on Van Dyke Avenue near West Road in Washington Township.

Officials said they learned that Kyle Nowak, 22, of Washington Township, had been distributing cocaine throughout the township.

Deputies took Nowak into custody as he left the home Wednesday, they said.

During a search of the building, authorities said they found 41 grams of cocaine, a Zastava AK firearm, a Marlin .22-caliber rifle, a Sig 9 mm handgun, multiple firearm magazines, ammunition, multiple items used for packaging narcotics, and about $3,600 in cash.

The Zastava AK and the handgun were both registered to Nowak, but the .22-caliber rifle was unregistered, according to deputies.

Nowak was charged with felony delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams and a misdemeanor count of controlled substance -- maintaining a drug house.

He was arraigned Thursday at 42-1 District Court in Romeo and given a $3,000 bond, or 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday (July 19).