4 hurt when car broadsides pickup at 100 mph in Dearborn Heights, shearing truck in half, police say

The scene of a July 17, 2022, crash that left four people injured on Telegraph Road near Joy Road in Dearborn Heights.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Four people -- from Canton Township, Detroit, and Inkster -- were injured when a Mercedes going 100 mph broadsided a pickup in Dearborn Heights, shearing the truck in half, police said.

Officials were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday (July 17) to a crash scene on southbound Telegraph Road, south of Joy Road, they said.

Investigators learned a white 2017 Mercedes driven by a 32-year-old Inkster man had broadsided a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was driven by a 41-year-old Detroit man, according to authorities.

The collision caused the pickup truck to be cut in half, police said.

Witnesses told officials that the Mercedes had been traveling in a “reckless manner at speeds estimated upward of 100 mph,” authorities wrote in a release.

Both drivers were taken to nearby hospitals with “serious injuries,” officials said. They are listed as stable.

Two passengers from the Mercedes, a 32-year-old Canton Township man and a 26-year-old Inkster man, were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition, according to police.

Dearborn Heights officials said they’ll present their findings to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.