Community pulls together to support Officer Courts’ family

A day of tributes for Detroit police Officer Loren Courts as his family, friends, and the city say their final goodbye. Courts was killed in the line of duty less than two weeks ago, and during the funeral service Monday, an end of watch call conveyed one last dispatch to him.

“Officer Courts, you are clear to ascend to your final destination,” a man said during his final dispatch. “Rest easy. Your family behind the badge will take it from here. God bless you.”

Courts leaves behind a wife and two beloved children.

He was known as Batman to Detroiters and his fellow partners.

Thousands of people, including officers from across the country, filled Greater Grace Temple as the choir sang in front of a screen that played a video montage of Courts and his family.

“Loren was my best friend,” said Loren Courts’ brother Larry Courts, Jr. “I will not be the same anymore now that he’s gone.”

“We lost one of the city’s sons senselessly due to gun violence,” said Detroit Police Chief James White. “He is certainly a hero. The officers that work with him are heroes, and I could not be prouder of the men and women working in this police department.”

“He was a hero,” Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. “He paid the ultimate sacrifice responding to a call of a person with a gun. “Who does that? And so police officers, day in and day out, pay that sacrifice. Have that courage to respond to these runs to keep our community safe.”

Courts was a five-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department.

He was 40 years old.

The tributes continued Monday (July 18) night with a fundraiser Downriver for Officer Courts’ family.

Sweet Treats Station in Woodhaven was serving up more than scoops and sprinkles Monday.

Their thoughts were with the family of Officer Courts and his fellow Detroit Police Department Officers.

“It breaks your heart,” said Sweet Treats Station Owner Dawn Lancaster. “He has two young kids. He died doing what he loved, being active in his community.”

Lancaster felt she needed to do something to support Courts’ wife and two young children, so she called in the Jeeps.

“We meet every other Monday night,” Lancaster said. “it’s not necessarily a club. It’s all Jeeps, all peeps.”

Those peeps put the word out Downriver, including Brianna Michelle, who is one of the many people who stopped by when she heard money was being raised to support the Courts’ family.

“A mom at the park told me about it, so instead of going for dinner, we came to get ice cream,” Michelle said.

“People have just been coming in, dropping donations, giving money, 5050 raffle tickets,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster was there, too, honoring officer courts with a mural made of chalk. The support was coming from other first responders too.

“We at the firefighters association would like to donate a $500 check,” said a Woodhaven firefighter.

At the end of it, all was a moment as the parade of jeeps seen in the video player above, in Officer Courts’ honor.

Courts received a police escort from Woodhaven to Brownstown, Taylor, Lincoln Park, and Allen Park to the 2nd precinct in Detroit.

“Today, I would like to present a check to you for the family of Loren Courts for $2,342,” Lancaster said. “Thank you to everyone.”

Officers from each of those neighboring departments rode along with the donations they all hoped would bring the smallest bit of comfort to a family that is hurting.

“I want to cry,” Lancaster said. “Anything to help this family out. It’s amazing