DNR: 46-acre fire south of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is contained

MUNISING, Mich. – A 46-acre wildfire that started Sunday afternoon is now contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Officials state that the fire was spotted around 2 p.m. on July 17, less than a mile south of Twelvemile Beach Campground in Grand Marais.

Officials have not determined what started the fire.

According to a release, seven stations across the region and the Burt Township Fire Department and National Park Service helped contain the fire.

“With a fire of this size it can take many days of continued effort to ensure the fire stays contained and is no longer is a threat,” writes Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Chief Ranger Joe Hughes in a press release. “Thank you to the DNR firefighters who are continuing to work the area throughout this week.”