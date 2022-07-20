12-year-old dies after being shot in chest by 13-year-old in Detroit home, police say

DETROIT – A 13-year-old produced a gun and shot a 12-year-old in the chest, killing them, according to Detroit police.

The two were in a Detroit home with three or four other teens when the 13-year-old produced a gun and shot the 12-year-old.

The shooting happened late Tuesday (July 19) night on the city’s west side. The 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The children and one adult were being questioned by police. Police said an adult man was sleeping upstairs when the shooting happened.

“We’ve got a child shot this one was fatally wounded playing with guns. It’s troubling and frustrating and if you’re gonna have a gun in your home you have to do so responsibly. Once you bring a gun in your home, everything changes. You can’t have guns around kids and be upstairs sleeping,” Detroit police Chief James White said.

The adult and the 13-year-old were being questioned by police.

