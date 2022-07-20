85º

30-year-old Roseville woman shot, killed in home after domestic dispute; Detroit man in custody

Weapon recovered from crime scene

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old Roseville woman was shot and killed in her home after an argument on July 20, 2022. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 30-year-old Roseville woman died after she was shot in her home on Wednesday.

Police said the woman and her 29-year-old partner, from Detroit, argued at her Ridgewood Street home early Wednesday morning.

One of them had a handgun, several shots were fired and the woman was shot and injured. She was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

The 29-year-old Detroit man is in custody while police investigate the shooting.

Police said the weapon was recovered from the crime scene.

