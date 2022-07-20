88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Detroit police looking for missing man with health issues

Collins was last seen on July 17, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Detroit Police Department, Missing Man, Missing Detroit Man, Detroit Police, Lance Collins, East Ferry Street, Trinity Cemetery
Missing Lance Collins (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 33-year-old man who was last seen on July 17 around 7:30 p.m.

Lance Collins was last seen at his family member’s house located in the 2600 block of East Ferry Street.

Officials say that Collins left the location and did not return. His family told Detroit police that they are concerned for Collins because he has health issues.

DetailsLance Collins
Age33
Height5′11″
Weight340 lbs
HairBlack
EyesBrown
ClothesBlack baseball cap with white lettering, black t-shirt, black shorts and tan crocs.

Anyone with information on where Collins could be should call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5701.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter