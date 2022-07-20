Detroit police looking for missing man with health issues

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 33-year-old man who was last seen on July 17 around 7:30 p.m.

Lance Collins was last seen at his family member’s house located in the 2600 block of East Ferry Street.

Officials say that Collins left the location and did not return. His family told Detroit police that they are concerned for Collins because he has health issues.

Details Lance Collins Age 33 Height 5′11″ Weight 340 lbs Hair Black Eyes Brown Clothes Black baseball cap with white lettering, black t-shirt, black shorts and tan crocs.

Anyone with information on where Collins could be should call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5701.

