Detroit police want information about an aggravated assault on the city’s west side, officials say

DETROIT – Officials say that the Detroit Police Department wants help from the community regarding an aggravated assault on the city’s west side.

Police say the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the 19200 block of West Eight Mile Road.

Officials say the 30-year-old male victim and the alleged suspect had a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a local club before leaving the location in separate vehicles.

The suspect later followed the victim into a CVS parking lot at 18900 West Eight Mile Road by the alleged suspect, who was accompanied by a female passenger wearing a blue shirt.

The alleged suspect, who drove a newer model black Dodge Durango with black rims, struck the victim with his vehicle as he exited his red 2022 Chevy Camaro before fleeing, police say.

Officials say the alleged suspect is a male in his mid 20s to 30s with short hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red and orange pants.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is and is being treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.