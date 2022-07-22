Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $660 million for Friday night’s drawing

DETROIT – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed all the way to $660 million.

If a player wins the jackpot in Friday night’s drawing, it will be the largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year. The cash option for Friday’s jackpot is $376 million.

In January, a ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win a $421 million jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in April when a Tennessee player won a $20 million jackpot.

The Mega Millions numbers will be drawn on Friday, July 22, at 11 p.m. -- you can click here to view the results when they come in.

In January of last year, an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

Ad

Read: Oakland County lottery club shares how they plan to spend $1B Mega Millions jackpot

Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday night. Each play is $2 and you can add the “Megaplier” for another $1. The “Megaplier” can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.