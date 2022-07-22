Morning 4: Mother suspected of driving drunk in crash that killed 2-year-old, hurt infant in Allen Park -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Police suspect mother drove drunk in Southfield Freeway crash that killed toddler, hurt infant

Police believe that a mother was driving drunk when she collided with another vehicle and then a barricade on Southfield Freeway -- a crash that killed a toddler and injured an infant sitting in the backseat.

Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail

The accused Oxford High School shooter appeared in court Friday morning for a monthly hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail while he awaits trial. A judge once again ordered Friday morning that Ethan Crumbley will remain lodged at the jail, and not a juvenile facility.

Michigan GOP candidate for governor Tudor Dixon says abortion ban should include cases of rape, incest

A GOP candidate for governor in Michigan is making headlines across the nation for comments she made on exceptions to abortion.

Tudor Dixon, the current frontrunner on the GOP side, said in a recent interview that a teenage victim of sexual assault is “a perfect example” of why abortion should be banned. Dixon has been a staunch advocate for banning abortion in Michigan, as has every GOP candidate she’s running against.

I-94 closes temporarily in Detroit as Second Avenue Bridge moves into place

It’s moving day for the five million pounds of the new skeleton of the Second Avenue Bridge.

It will be Michigan’s first network-tied arch bridge, and it will be slid into place over seven days. I-94 will close in Detroit between I-75 and M-10 during this period.

