Metro Detroit weather: Weekend storms could break hot streak

DETROIT – Some of us were lucky enough to get a little rain shower overnight from a quick moving cold front trying to wiggle through Metro Detroit early today. Good Friday morning Metro Detroit! It’s going to be a good one with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70F for those of you brave enough to get a little early morning exercise. No need for the umbrella if you’re walking to work, as we dress for success and more heat on this Finally Friday.

SUNRISE: 6:17 AM

This should be the pick day of the week as we take aim at another day of 90F. But, it’s as comfortable as 90F can be. The skies over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will go from partly cloudy to mostly sunny or, just plain sunny. The humidity will slowly decrease all day today with winds WNW 5-15mph. It’s obviously still hot which means lots of water and sunscreen but, it will be absolutely perfect to do just about anything outdoors today. Go play a round of golf, head over to your favorite park, or just take a little stroll by your favorite little creek. You know the one. I’ll see you there.

SUNSET: 9:02 PM

Saturday is a very tricky one to forecast because some signs are pointing to a very warm and muggy, classic late July kind of day. While other computer model data throws a warm front over Metro Detroit bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Pure Michigan in a Marginal Risk for severe storms Saturday. The timing of the warm front will be the main factor in the forecast because if it drags across our area during the peak heating of the afternoon, we could see some strong to severe storm cells developing. This does not look at all like a sure bet and I would keep your plans in place while you need to prepare for highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s feeling closer to triple digits. Fear not, the heat wave is about to come crashing down. There are more showers and storms likely overnight into Sunday which we will need to keep a close eye on.

Sunday looks like the wetter weekend day here in the D. Rain and thundershowers will greet many of us heading out and about early on Sunday with some spotty breaks in the action in the late morning and early afternoon. A cold front is on its way and will spark more scattered rain and thundershowers in the later afternoon and evening. Once again, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a Marginal Risk for severe storms Sunday. Eyes to the skies as highs will land in between the mid 80s and 90F, and it will be super muggy during rain breaks. Cooler air will be funneling in as we head into next week.

Monday and Tuesday are days to look forward to for those who don’t love this stretch of hot weather. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s after more comfy sleeping weather in the 50s and 60s. Another shower chance arrives on Wednesday of next week which we will watch closely as the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Event will be played at the Detroit Golf Club starting on Thursday. We will keep you posted. Do yourself a favor and make sure you and yours have the Local4Casters app to steer you to the clear as we get through these crazy summer days. It’s free!

