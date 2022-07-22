Police suspect mother drove drunk in Southfield Freeway crash that killed toddler, hurt infant

A minivan involved in a crash on Southfield Freeway in Allen Park on July 20, 2022.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Police believe that a mother was driving drunk when she collided with another vehicle and then a barricade on Southfield Freeway -- a crash that killed a toddler and injured an infant in the backseat.

According to authorities, at about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, a mother driving a minivan crashed into another vehicle, which sent the minivan into a barricade on the northbound side of Southfield Freeway just after I-94 in Allen Park.

The crash reportedly sent a 2-year-old girl sitting in the backseat through the windshield. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt. The girl died from her injuries.

Another child -- a 2-month-old boy -- was also in the backseat of the minivan during the crash and was sitting in a car seat, officials said. The child is in critical condition as of Friday.

Investigators say they believe the mother was driving drunk at the time of the crash. She may be facing charges, though no official charges have been announced yet.

The driver of the second vehicle in the crash reportedly remained at the scene to talk to authorities.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Anyone with concerns about how to properly install a child seat in your vehicle can contact your local fire department for assistance.

Note: Police initially reported that the children’s ages were 7 years old and 3 months old.

