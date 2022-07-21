7-year-old killed in crash on Southfield Freeway, officials say

Officials say a seven-year-old child was killed in a violent crash on the Southfield Freeway. Police say that the crash shut down the northbound lanes near Outer Drive.

Police say that the crash shut down the northbound lanes near Outer Drive.

Michigan State Police have the northbound Southfield Freeway shutdown as they investigate a two-vehicle collision that sent the minivan seen in the video player above into the barricade, which sent the seven-year-old child through the window.

Officials say two children were riding in the back seat. One of which was a baby who was wearing a seatbelt.

The second vehicle stayed at the scene to talk to officials.

Traffic Crash:

07/20 at 8:50 PM

Location:

NB M 39/ Outer Drive

Synopsis:

Troopers are investigating a two car crash with critical injuries. All North bound lanes on M39 are closed from 94 to Outer Drive. pic.twitter.com/VeO7XTse7M — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 21, 2022