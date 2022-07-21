79º

7-year-old killed in crash on Southfield Freeway, officials say

crash shut down northbound lanes near Outer Drive

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Officials say a seven-year-old child was killed in a violent crash on the Southfield Freeway.

Police say that the crash shut down the northbound lanes near Outer Drive.

Michigan State Police have the northbound Southfield Freeway shutdown as they investigate a two-vehicle collision that sent the minivan seen in the video player above into the barricade, which sent the seven-year-old child through the window.

Officials say two children were riding in the back seat. One of which was a baby who was wearing a seatbelt.

The second vehicle stayed at the scene to talk to officials.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

