Detroit teen drowns at Monroe County campground swimming pond

SUMMERFIELD TWP., Mich. – A 15-year-old boy drowned at a campground in Monroe County on Saturday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the drowning happened around 5:30 p.m. at the KOA Campground in Summerfield Township on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a 15-year-old boy that had been missing for approximately 20 minutes, and his last known location was in the swimming pond.

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, as well as members of the Summerfield Township Fire Department, arrived on scene and began a search of the swimming pond. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was also activated and responded to assist with the rescue efforts.

Deputy Dave Moore was the first dive team member to arrive on scene. Within minutes, Deputy Moore located the victim who was identified as 15-year-old, Jaylen Christopher Hill from Detroit.

Paramedics with Monroe Community Ambulance transported the victim to Toledo Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact police at 734- 240-7534.