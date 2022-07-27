Detroit police searching for missing 68-year-old man

The 68-year-old man has since been located and is safe.

DETROIT – The 68-year-old man has been located and is safe. The previous story is below and identifying information has been removed.

Police are looking for a 68-year-old man who was last seen on July 25, 2022.

Family told Detroit police that they haven’t heard from him since July 21. According to officials, he told his family that a friend was going to pick him up in the area of Mack and Gratiot.

Police have reported that he was last seen on July 25 around 6:30 p.m. and went missing from the 800 block of East Grand Boulevard.

Family members of Rhodes note that the 68-year-old man is battling cancer and requires several medications.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 6th precinct at 313-596-5640.

