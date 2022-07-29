$25K reward for info that leads to conviction of those responsible for Detroit fire that trapped firefighters

DETROIT – A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the Detroit house fire that trapped two firefighters and injured others.

The fire was first reported 12:45 p.m. at Thursday (July 28) at a vacant home on Hollywood Avenue in Detroit. Firefighters responded and worked to put the flames out when the building collapsed, trapping firefighters and injuring at least eight.

According to sources, at least one person of interest is in custody. The person of interest is being held on multiple warrants but is not being held for the suspected arsons. A warrant request is being prepared and is expected to be submitted when it’s complete.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Detroit Fire Department are partnering to offer the reward.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit ATF Field Division at 313-202-3400, or 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or Detroit Fire Department non-emergency number 313-596-2900.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

To be eligible for the reward it must lead to the arrest and indictment of a person. If you’d like the reward be sure to include contact information.

