1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s west side

Megan Woods, Reporter

The shooting happened on Wisconsin Street around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

One man is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital after a shooting in Detroit.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Wisconsin Street near Wyoming and Grand River Avenue on the city’s west side.

Three persons of interest are detained for questioning and no arrests have been made.

Police believe the shooting is result of a domestic situation between a man who lives on the 12000 block of Wisconsin Street and the mother of his child, who did not live there.

Investigators said there was some type of argument between the two. The woman left and returned with her two brothers and there was an agreement there would be a fist fight.

The two brothers ran inside the home then shots were fired.

