1 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting on Detroit’s west side

Vehicle passenger killed

Megan Woods, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

One person has died and two others were injured in a shooting in Detroit.

DETROIT – One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting on Detroit’s west side.

The scene was still active as of 11 p.m. Friday night. Police said the shooting happened on Stoepel Street, just west of Livernois Avenue. Three blocks of Stoepel Street are closed for the investigation.

Police said a black truck with two people inside was parked on Stoepel Street and another person was walking on the street when shots were fired at the truck.

The truck’s passenger was killed and two others were injured. All the victims are men.

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

