Domestic violence survivor’s dream put on hold as thieves create unnecessary obstacles

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – A survivor of domestic violence invested thousands of dollars in creating a safe space for families. Recently thieves ransacked the property and continuously stole from the home.

Recently $30,000 worth of newly installed windows have been stolen. The property owner, Cheetara Heath, claims that her property is being targeted as thieves have stolen from her property four times since the winter.

“I reinforced some of the doors. Not only did I put boards up on the doors, I put 2x4 across, and I’m going to be doing more reinforcing today,” said Heath.

Heath has been in the process of building a safe space for families that deal that are domestic violence survivors. This vision has been in the works since 2018. Heath told Local 4 that she and her kids are survivors of domestic violence and that having a safe space like the one she is trying to build is prevalent in her community.

“To have things taken away from me when I give so much into the community is disheartening,” said Heath.

If anyone would like to donate via cash app, Heath’s business account is $Rebirthanonprofit.

