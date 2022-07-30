Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’

Police are investigating after someone reported a man opening fire at random cars in Detroit.

DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side.

The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman.

The incident happened at 12:11 a.m. on Wednesday (July 27) on Frisbee Street at Telegraph Road.

Witnesses said he walked up to traffic traveling south on Telegraph Road and started firing a shotgun.

“I am shocked, this is crazy,” Emmanuel Sanders said.

The gunman waits for another car to come by and fires again at three drivers.

Sanders called police, he said officers did not arrive for another two to three hours.

“Upon arriving, the officers canvassed the area and did not see any shell casing and did not observe any disturbances,” Detroit police said.

Another Local 4 viewer took photos of shotgun shells they found at the scene. They said the incident needs to be taken seriously.

