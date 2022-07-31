70-year-old man fatally struck by car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac.

According to Oakland County officials, Waterford Township resident Andrew Golden attempted to cross Woodward Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say that the 70-year-old was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs.

Golden was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was going southbound. Golden was not crossing at a designated crosswalk.

In a news release, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office wrote that Golden was taken to St. Joseph Mery Oakland, where he was pronounced dead.

This incident is currently under investigation.