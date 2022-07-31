Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’

25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in Virginia.

On Friday, the Humane Society of West Michigan shared a Facebook post that the beagles will be rehabilitated and looking for a new forever home.

Police: 8 people shot late Saturday night in Detroit

According to police, one person has died and seven are injured. Three people are in surgery as of Sunday morning.

2 killed, 3 injured after SUV crashes into group of cyclists in Ionia County

Two people are dead and three others severely injured after a car crashed into a group of cyclists on Saturday in Ronald Township, located in Ionia County, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

