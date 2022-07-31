82º

Police: 8 people shot early Sunday morning in Detroit

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Officials say that seven people were shot on Detroit’s west side late Saturday night.

Initially, officials reported that the shooting happened late Saturday night. The original number of victims was seven and rose to eight later Sunday morning.

DETROITMichigan State Police reported that eight people were shot early Sunday morning.

According to the tweet, one person has died. Officials say that three out of the eight victims were transported to the hospital and were in surgery Sunday morning.

The shooting took place in the Plymouth Road and Coyle Street neighborhood.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

