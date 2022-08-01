Detroit police chief to address mass shooting that injured 7, killed 1 over weekend

DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White is expected to address a mass shooting that injured seven and killed one over the weekend.

Authorities believe the incident started over a person blocking a driveway during a party on Coyle Street near Plymouth early Sunday.

Police said the gunman fired shots into an SUV, killing the driver and injuring the passenger. The gunman then started firing shots into the crowd at the party across the street, hitting six additional people.

38-year-old Andre Willis, Jr. was killed in the shooting. Some of the victims tried driving themselves to the hospital, but crashed into a nearby building.

Andre Willis, Jr.

Willis leaves behind two daughters. His family released a statement to Local 4.

It reads “He did not deserve this. He was a hard worker that was always working towards new goals and loving being a devoted father. He was full of life and positivity. He was always available. He loved to uplift and support his friends and family in whatever capacity they needed. We ask for continued prayers for his daughters.”

The suspected gunman is in custody.

White will give an update 1 p.m. Monday at the Detroit police headquarters.

