Morning 4: Drivers pulled over after weaving in and out of traffic at 126 mph, arrested moments later for doing 112

Two Dodge Chargers impounded after a man and a woman were arrested for speeding.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Chesterfield drivers pulled over for going 126 mph, then arrested moments later for doing 112 mph

A man and a woman from Chesterfield Township were pulled over for weaving in and out of traffic at 126 mph, and then, moments after receiving citations for speeding, the same trooper caught them going 112 mph on the same highway.

Michigan State Police troopers said they were patrolling eastbound I-94 overnight when they saw two Dodge Chargers weaving in and out of traffic at 126 mph, according to authorities.

Read the report here.

Eastpointe man trying to ‘track down his wife’ arrested going 131 mph in Mustang, police say

Police said they arrested an Eastpointe man who was trying to “track down his wife” because he was driving his Mustang 131 mph on the highway.

Michigan State Police troopers said they were on patrol overnight when they saw a Ford Mustang going 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, which is in the area of the Madison Heights-Warren border.

Ad

Read more here.

Woman recalls horrifying illegal abortion experience in Detroit warehouse in 1966

In 1966, Renee Chelian was pregnant.

“I was 15 years old and I got pregnant by my 16-year-old boyfriend, I hid the pregnancy for as long as I could. My mother took me to a doctor finally and my parents were getting ready for me to marry my 16-year-old boyfriend, as was his father,” Chelian, now in her 70s said.

See the story here.

Search for remains of Zion Foster in Macomb County landfill continues: Where things stand

Searchers continue to look through debris for the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County.

On Friday (June 29) Detroit police said they will continue to evaluate the progress made and determine how long the search can continue.

Ad

Learn more here.