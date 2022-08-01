Search for remains of Zion Foster in Macomb County landfill continues: Where things stand

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Searchers continue to look through debris for the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County.

On Friday (June 29) Detroit police said they will continue to evaluate the progress made and determine how long the search can continue.

So far, crews have dug down between 25 to 28 feet. They are searching the Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township. Authorities believe Foster’s body could be buried at least 75-100 feet beneath the surface of the landfill after the teen’s cousin admitted to putting her body in a dumpster in Detroit.

Ad

“We are extremely thankful for the numerous organizations including city departments and municipalities who are devoting their resources and time. The costs associated with Operation Zion are significant but don’t outweigh bringing Zion home to her heartbroken mother and family. Anyone who would like to support the searchers and our efforts can donate to the Detroit Public Safety Foundation.” Detroit Police Department

Read: Donations, supplies needed to support efforts in search for remains of 17-year-old Zion Foster

Phase 2 of landfill search for Zion Foster begins in Macomb County

Foster disappeared on Jan. 4. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.

He originally denied seeing his cousin at all, only to admit weeks later that he had thrown her body in a dumpster. Brazier said he panicked when he suddenly found his cousin dead, and that’s why he took her body to a dumpster.

Ad

Police are searching a 100x100 foot area of Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township. The landfill is massive.

“To know that my baby has to be recovered from trash,” Foster’s mother, Ciera Milton, said. “It’s just so much to miss out on.”

Milton has been begging police for months to search the landfill for her daughter.

“One, Zion is likely deceased and two, that her remains were placed in a dumpster that was then later transported to a landfill here in Lenox Township,” Detroit police Commander Mike McGinnis said earlier this month.

Waste management said that area has not been disturbed since they got the call from police to preserve it.

Read: Prosecutors question whether Eastpointe teen was really dead when cousin threw her in dumpster

Ad

More: Mother delivers powerful statement at sentencing for cousin who lied during search for Eastpointe teen